Due to technical issues at Nordea Bank AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the following products issued by Nordea Bank AB until further notice.



Short name ISIN ----------------------------------- MINI L SCA NORDNET 01 SE0009983240 ----------------------------------- MINI L SCA NORDNET 02 SE0009983257 ----------------------------------- MINI L SCA NORDNET 03 SE0009983265 ----------------------------------- MINI L SCA NORDNET 04 SE0009983273 -----------------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.