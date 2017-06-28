HeyBnb Continues to Enhance its Inspection, Security and Verification Process, Making it One of the Most Trusted Names for Alternate Group Stay in Europe

BANGALORE, LONDON and PARIS, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Groupify Program - European destinations are hot favorites for group accommodation

- Hosts and Guests just a call away from customized support through the Virtual Front DeskTM

HeyBnb , a major global player in the alternate stay online marketplace is quickly becoming one of the most trusted travel partners for its guests and hosts as it rapidly expands its accommodation offerings. There is a constant reviewing and updation of its 'inspection and security' protocols to benefit both guests and hosts. With user-friendly technology to facilitate ease of posting online properties for its hosts and a seamless intuitive booking process for its guests, HeyBnb scrutinizes every host and guest with multiple layers of checks starting with a valid government recognized ID card.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519458/HeyBnb_Logo.jpg )



"The identification and verification process is even more important when groups of friends and family travel together through our 'Groupify' program," said Mr. Kenny Blatt, Co-founder, HeyBnB. HeyBnb's groups are now able to enjoy cozy cottages or beautiful villas with a local touch, both in India and abroad. With more and more requests for these types of accommodations throughout Europe, HeyBnb is rapidly building out and verifying its international listings focused on group stays.

The Virtual Front DeskTM gives an assurance to choose HeyBnb as the most trusted and secured platform with on call customer support feature. "Guests have complimentedour services and options available and trust is the core of our value proposition," said Mr Blatt. HeyBnb's guest comments continue to validate that point.Mr. George, celebrating his wedding anniversarysays, "Through HeyBnb, we checked into the property, it was exactly as we had seen online with a perfect scenic view of valley."

About HeyBnb

With its headquarters in Singapore and business operations in Bangalore, HeyBnb is a trusted online marketplace and hospitality service that provides users to list, explore and book short stay accommodations in more than 100 cities in India and 70+ countries, whether it be from a mobile phone, tablet or online. Through HeyBnb, hosts can earn extra money from extra space in their properties and travellers can book comfortable and affordable alternate stays via online.

Apps available on iPhone and Android.

