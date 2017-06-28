

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as the U.S. Senate's move to delay a vote on healthcare bill until after next week's July 4 holiday triggered concerns whether the Trump administration will be able to deliver pledged tax cuts and infrastructure spending.



The euro hit a one-year high as digested hawkish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi that the central bank could trim its stimulus this year. The dollar was little changed versus the yen while crude prices were lower ahead of weekly inventory data from the U.S. due later in the day.



China's Shanghai Composite index closed 18 points or 0.56 percent lower at 3,173.20, a day after Premier Li Keqiang said that maintaining medium to high-speed long-term growth will not be easy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 156 points or 0.61 percent at 25,683 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell, dragged down by tech shares, after EU regulators fined Google a record 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for violating antitrust rules and a massive global cyber-attack hit IT systems across multiple geographies and business units.



The Nikkei average dropped 94.68 points or 0.47 percent to 20,130.41, while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent lower at 1,614.37. Toshiba Corp fell 1.8 percent after saying it is suing Western Digital for interfering with the sale of its memory chip business.



On the economic front, Japan's small business confidence improved for the second straight month in June, though slightly, survey data from Shoko Chukin Bank showed today.



Australian shares recovered from early losses to close notably higher, led by gains in the mining, energy and entertainment sectors.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 41.50 points or 0.73 percent to 5,755.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 43.60 points or 0.76 percent at 5,796.10.



BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, South32 and Fortescue Metals Group rallied 2-4 percent after Chinese iron ore prices hit one-month highs on Tuesday.



Woodside Petroleum and Santos climbed around 2 percent each after oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and amid short-covering after recent steep losses.



Shares of Nine Entertainment jumped 4.5 percent and those of Southern Cross Media soared 7.1 percent after the federal government regulated a cut in broadcasting license fees.



Sirtex Medical jumped as much as 17 percent after announcing major write-downs on the value of its clinical and R&D assets.



The big four banks rose between 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent, while Insurance Australia Group rallied 6.4 percent after raising its margin guidance.



Seoul stocks retreated as foreign investors booked some profits in large-cap tech stocks after Fed Chair Janet Yellen reiterated the need to raise interest rates gradually. The benchmark Kospi dropped 9.39 points or 0.39 percent to 2,382.56 after closing at a record high the previous day. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.2 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix lost 2.9 percent.



New Zealand shares closed marginally lower after Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler sounded optimistic about the economy, but warned the strong housing market was still a risk and there are considerable uncertainties especially from international environment. Kathmandu Holdings, Orion Health Group and SkyCity Entertainment were among the prominent decliners.



The Indonesian market remained closed for the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. India's Sensex was moving down half a percent, Malaysia's KLSE Composite was losing 0.4 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.1 percent and the Taiwan Weighted lost 1.2 percent.



U.S. stocks fell overnight as the IMF cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth and Senate leaders delayed a vote on healthcare bill. The Dow dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost as much as 1.6 percent.



