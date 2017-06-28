Block Energy Plc - Acquisition Georgia Assets and £300,000 Fundraising

28th June 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

Successful Acquisition of Georgian Oil and Gas Assets, Issue of Equity and Issue of Convertible Loan Note

Block Energy is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of up to a 75% working interest in Permit XIf (West Rustavi) in the Republic of Georgia from Georgia Oil and Gas Ltd (GOG) who recently won the permit in May's open tender process administered by the MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF GEORGIA, STATE AGENCY OF OIL AND GAS. The permit is located 12km from the capital city of Tbilisi and grants the successful bidder the right to explore and produce oil and gas for a 25 year period with the right to extend the permit for an additional 5 years. The deal, which is to be satisfied in cash and shares in the Company, marks yet another transformational step in the Company's genesis and provides access to increased production potential in a field which directly neighbours the largest discovery in Georgia - Block XIb (Schlumberger 100% working interest).

The consideration payable by the Company is as follows:

For an initial 5% working interest, US$100,000 in cash, payable on closing. For the acquisition of a further 20% working interest, US$500,000 in cash and US$1m in ordinary shares of the Company, payable on, and conditional on, amongst other things, admission to AIM occurring; For an additional 25% working interest, in aggregate a further US$1m, payable as to US$333,334 within 10 calendar days following admission to AIM, as to US$333,333 within one month following admission to AIM and US$ 333,333 within three months following admission to AIM, conditional on admission to AIM amongst other things. The total of US$1m will be payable in cash; For the acquisition of a further 25% working interest, the Company will commit to perform a side-track in two specified wells; A performance milestone stating that if at admission to AIM a Competent Persons Report shows the existence of more than 13 million barrels of 2P reserves over the licence block XIf, amounting to US$250,000 in either cash or ordinary shares in the Company, payable within 30 calendar days following admission to AIM A further extra bonus payment of up to a maximum of US$1m, payable in cash or ordinary shares in the Company, in the event the Company reaches certain production milestones

The acquisition agreement makes provision so that GOG will at no time hold in excess of 29.9% of the issued share capital of the Company, within the meaning of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

Highlights:

36.5 kilometre squared with multiple wells that have tested oil & gas from multiple geological horizons

P2 reserves of 16.3 million barrels of Oil (Russian C1 category)

620 billion cubic feet ("bcf") of light sweet gas potential (Russian C2 category)

Defined work programme with immediate well re-entry targets defined, streamlined path to production.

Active neighbours Schlumberger & MND

The West Rustavi area has multiple wells that have tested oil and gas from multiple geological formations including the lower, middle and upper Eocene from depths of approximately 2000-4000m. One well in the field has produced over 40,000 barrels ("bbls") and another produced 440,000 bbls of light sweet gas from the middle Eocene reservoir.

A modern independent reserves evaluation study has been commissioned by Block Energy, with Gustavson and Associates (based in Boulder Colorado, USA) but according to past Soviet Union Ministry of Energy calculations, the permit contains up to a total, of proven and probable reserves (Russian C1 category), of over 16.3mmbbls and possible additional resources totalling 67.5mmbbls. Additionally, there have been multiple natural gas tests from the lower Eocene/Paleocene/Cretaceous reservoirs with rates up to 1.5millon cubic feet per day ("mmscf/d"). In the same Soviet reports, most likely possible resources (C2 category) were estimated to be over 620bcf of sweet natural gas from the Lower Eocene with an additional 110bcf of prospective resources (C3 category) from the Paleocene/Cretaceous reservoirs.

Block Energy's development plan follows a traditional step by step development and appraisal programme. The first step planned for this autumn/winter is to re-enter up to 5 wells to clean the wells of any debris or downhole "junk" left from former operators. These wells will also be logged to identify potential oil and gas pay intervals and to evaluate the quality of the casing and primary cement in each wellbore. Following logging, at least two of the wells will be fitted with production equipment including bottom hole pumps and placed on production to evaluate the vertical well performance. Initial field rates are expected to be 100-150bbls/d.

In 2018, the second step will be undertaken with up to four wells to be selected for re-entry and horizontal well sidetracking operations. Based on typical middle Eocene vertical well performance, initial oil production rates of 300bbls/d are forecast. A 3D seismic acquisition programme will also be conducted at this time to fully evaluate the geological potential of the permit.

Step 3 of the development programme will drill at least one new well to further evaluate the oil potential in the upper and middle Eocene as well as the gas potential of the Lower Eocene and Paleocene reservoirs.

In addition to West Rustavi's obvious oil potential, Block Energy is very optimistic regarding the Permit's gas potential. Permit XIf is contiguous to the south of Schlumberger's Permit XIb, where up to 10 wells have tested gas at rates up to 8-10mmscf/d from the same geological formations that have proven to exist in XIf. The West Rustavi permit is also situated right beside the Rustavi industrial complex where there are major consumers of natural gas for the manufacture of fertilizers and steel. Recent natural gas prices in Georgia have been US$5-US$7/mcf for industrial users representing a potential enormous value upside to Block Energy.

Issue of Equity and Convertible Loan Note

Additionally, the Company announces that it has raised a total of £300,000 (before expenses) through an equity placing and Convertible Loan Note with Mayan Energy plc ("Mayan"), an AIM listed oil and gas company. The closed equity placing for £90,000 at a price of 0.85 pence per share, issues 10,588,235 ordinary shares in the Company to Mayan. The Company, at the same time, has raised a further £210,000 through the issue of an unsecured convertible loan note, to Mayan. The loan note is convertible into equity of the Company at a 10% discount to any price at which Block Energy's shares will be listed on AIM or admitted to trading on any stock exchange and carries a 10% flat coupon.

Funds raised from the Placing are to be used to complete a Competent Persons Report ("CPR") on the Rustavi block and for general working capital purposes. The Company has engaged independent consultants, Gustavson Associates of Boulder, USA, to complete the Norio CPR and will expand the scope to include the Rustavi oil and gas field. The CPR is to include an updated Reserve and Resource calculation based on historical data.

Paul Haywood, Director, said, "The acquisition of the Western Rustavi interest is a great event for the Company, as not only does the asset add immediate production potential to our portfolio, the play type (being the most prolific in Georgia) offers the Company stable growth through the exploitation of oil and significant upside in the +600bcf of onshore natural gas potential, a play being chased by our direct neighbours, Schlumberger. Furthermore, the Mayan investment offers the Company the requisite capital through a value preservation structure, to execute its shorter term plans. The team continues to work very hard on securing opportunities which offer accretive value for our shareholders and delivering on our overall strategy. We all look forward to updating the market on what is to come".

On completion of the Placing, the shares in issue will consist of 428,413,388 Ordinary Shares, which will also represent the total number of voting rights in the Company.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information contact: