

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone monetary aggregate expanded in May and credit to the private sector increased at a slightly faster pace, data from the European Central Bank showed Wednesday.



The broad monetary aggregate M3 climbed 5 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.9 percent rise in April. The annual growth averaged 5.1 percent in three months to May.



The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate, including currency in circulation and overnight deposits, remained unchanged at 9.3 percent in May.



Total credit to euro area residents climbed 4.6 percent in May compared with 4.7 percent in the previous month. At the same time, growth in credit to general government decreased to 9.6 percent from 10.4 percent in April.



Data showed that credit to the private sector moved up 3.0 percent in May versus 2.9 percent in April.



The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector came in at 2.6 percent in May, the same as in April.



In particular, loans to households increased 2.6 percent, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in April, and growth in loans to non-financial corporations held steady at 2.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX