NNIT A/S: SCALES, an NNIT Group Company wins agreement with the Danish Health Data Authority

Press release

SCALES, an NNIT Group Company wins agreement with the Danish Health Data Authority

The Danish Health Data Authority is modernizing its data reception systems with Microsoft Dynamics 365, which will the next five to seven years be established, maintained and further developed by SCALES, an NNIT Group Company. The agreement enables easy and secure processing and sharing of large amounts of data.

Copenhagen, June 28 2017 - SCALES, an NNIT Group Company, will over the next five to seven years handle maintenance, support and further development of the IT systems that form the basis of the Danish Health Data Authority's data reception.

The contract, which was signed today, marks the beginning of up to seven years of collaboration. The first five years, the contract's estimated value will reach a lower double-digit DKKm amount.

The Danish Health Data Authority issued a public tender and called for proposals to continue strengthening the system for secure and coherent data handling. In the public tender, quality weighed the most, and SCALES scored particularly well on the categories functionality, technical solution, time plan, support and maintenance and project organization.

Managing Director Jesper Outze, SCALES comments:

"We are proud to meet the very high standards of the Danish Health Data Authority, including their high demands for quality. The system could become the cornerstone of the reporting system in the public health care system."

The Danish Health Data Authority will be one of the first public organizations to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 on a wider scale.

"Dynamics 365 makes it possible to process enormous amounts of data and apply intelligent technology in order to optimize the resources to everyone's benefit. The platform makes it easy to administer who receives access to which data and delivers a high security standard," says Claus Jul Christiansen, director of sales to the public sector, Microsoft Denmark.

NNIT acquired the leading ERP provider in May 2017. The acquisition of SCALES Group makes NNIT a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 services in Denmark.

Headquartered in Soeborg/Copenhagen, Denmark, SCALES Group is a leading Danish-based consultancy fully dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art implementations of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solutions. For the financial year 2016 SCALES Group generated revenue of DKK 116 million and an operating profit of DKK 15 million equal to an operating profit margin of 12.7%. SCALES Group employs 113 full-time employees and growing being located in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense and Aalborg in Denmark as well as Oslo, Norway.

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of March 31, 2017 NNIT A/S had 2,868 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 41 81, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

Agreement with Danish Health Data Authority (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2116100/805289.pdf)



