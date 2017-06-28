MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced that eHarmony, the #1 Trusted Relationship Services Provider, has selected its Redis Enterprise platform to power their real-time applications.

eHarmony uses Redis Enterprise in several applications to deliver the highest level of responsiveness and interactive customer experience. Redis Enterprise fulfills many roles -- from real time analytics, to supporting low latency match searches, to powering news feeds and profile data -- delivering superior experience to the desktop as well as mobile users of eHarmony service. eHarmony selected Redis Labs as part of its ongoing initiatives to minimize operational overhead. The Redis data structures simplify processes for storing data, thus reducing the resources needed and accelerating time to market. Redis Enterprise, with its automated, seamless scaling and cost-effective low-touch manageability, provides a robust technology platform for their team, backed by the 24x7 support from the Redis Labs experts.

Prateek Jain, VP and Head of Technology from eHarmony, states, "Customer experience is critical to eHarmony. Redis Enterprise has been selected to provide us with the needed high availability, scalability and service we expect from a real-time, low latency, enterprise grade database. We look forward to expanding our use of this technology to additional use cases."

Jason Forget, CRO of Redis Labs, states, "The eHarmony service is known for its exceptional matching ability and seamless user experience. We are very proud and honored to be selected as their real-time database provider."

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redis(e)), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redis(e) power e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service. Its Redis Enterprise platform has been adopted by over 7,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 100 listed US companies such as three of the top four communications, two of the top three healthcare, and five of the top seven technology companies. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database on Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, and fastest growing NoSQL database in the top ten. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.

