CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Steve Saleen, CEO of Saleen® Automotive, Inc. (OTCQB: SLNN) has named Amy Boylan as President/COO. Saleen® is an American manufacturer of high-performance specialty sports cars based in Corona, California.

"We are very excited to have Amy Boylan as the President/COO of Saleen® Automotive Inc.," said CEO Steve Saleen. "Her unique experience in the automotive world will help grow the Saleen Brand and bring more focus to the Mustang business."

Boylan's responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day running of the company including operations, sales, marketing, licensing, sponsorships, and partnerships. She will be based at Saleen's Southern California state-of-the-art headquarters. Her unparalleled competence in the automotive world will help grow the Mustang business and bring focus to the Saleen® brand. Boylan is an automotive enthusiast with expertise in building brands, licensing, strategic planning, and partnerships with tenure at Mattel, Shelby American, and West Coast Customs.

"I am excited to join Steve Saleen and the team. Steve has a 33-year history of building amazing vehicles and I am eager to help bring it to the next level," said Boylan. "Steve Saleen has built a complete OEM facility that includes design, development, and engineering; I am looking forward to being part of the history of Saleen®Automotive."

Boylan, an expert at streamlining and optimizing corporate operations joins Saleen® following a successful tenures as President/COO of West Coast Customs, and Shelby Automobiles where she grew the companies' reach through key partnerships, licensing, parts, mainstreaming production, and restructuring the brands.

Boylan's background also includes a long stint at Mattel, where she built its Barbie software division into a $140 million enterprise, re-organized the company's Hot Wheels and Entertainment division, and increased sales in its Hot Wheels adult Collector division. Boylan built and implemented the Hot Wheels Online Collector Clubs, now a multi-million dollar collector business.

Boylan was also responsible for developing synergistic marketing programs, and expanding partnerships with GM, Ford, Chrysler, Formula One, NASCAR and NHRA and building a multi-year partnership with eBay, and automotive legends John Force, Tom "The Mongoose" McEwen, George Barris, and Don "The Snake" Prudhomme.

About Saleen® Automotive, Inc.

Saleen® is an American specialty manufacturer of high-performance vehicles, technical performance parts, lifestyle accessories, and apparel. Founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for automotive design and performance engineering in both street and racing applications. Saleen® plans to utilize its existing strategic partnerships and dealer network to refine its design and engineering prowess, continue development of emerging automotive technologies, and expand its presence nationwide with a combination of automotive retail services, aftermarket parts and new vehicle sales to build significant long-term value. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

