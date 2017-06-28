Bayn Europe AB will as from June 29, 2017, have a new industry classification. Please see details below.



Instrument details:



Short name: BAYN ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006261046 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 103618 ----------------------------



New Classification:



ICB Industry: ICB Supersector: -------------------------------------- 1000 Basic Materials 1300 Chemicals --------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.