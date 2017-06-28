1 out of 3 Public Webpages of Leading UK Companies Currently Collect Personal Visitor Information and are Subject to New GDPR Rules



DALLAS, 2017-06-28 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masergy today announced its live webinar, titled "Mitigating Business Risks Related to GDPR." The European Union's (EU's) new GDPR rules better protect the privacy and security of EU citizens, but will also deliver a long list of onerous obligations for businesses. Masergy's on-line event provides valuable information to help organizations avoid GDPR pitfalls when preparing for full compliance. Register for the GDPR webinar today: https://maser.gy/gdpr-webinar



The new GDPR rules are applicable to any organization that:



-- Is based in the EU -- Offers any goods or services to EU citizens -- Monitors the behavior of EU citizens -- Holds or processes data on EU citizens



CIOs, CISOs and IT Managers are encouraged to join Peter Wright, Founder and Managing Director at DigitalLawUK and resident GDPR expert, along with Mark Nicholls, Masergy's European Head of Enterprise Security Consulting, as they discuss one of the biggest changes to data protection regulation in nearly 20 years. Specific topics include:



-- The effects that Brexit and GDPR will have on the daily operations of EU businesses. -- Building a business case to secure budget for GDPR preparation efforts. -- Recommendations based on real-world analogies and successful deployment examples.



"The threat of non compliance is not merely theoretical," Nicholls stated. "Most leading EU companies collect personal information from website visitors in ways that will violate the GDPR rules when they take effect in May 2018. Unless companies begin their compliance activities now, organizations could be subject to fines as much as 4% of their annual revenue."



