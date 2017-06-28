VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 2017-06-28 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd.("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SLL) (FRA:S5L) (OTCQX:STLHF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andy Robinson to the Company's Board of Directors.



Dr. Robinson, who joined Standard Lithium in April, 2017 as President and COO, previously served as Chief Operating Officer and board member for Pure Energy Minerals, where he was responsible for leading the first Inferred Resource assessment for a lithium brine deposit in North America, in accordance with 43-101 guidelines. During his tenure at that company, he was instrumental in developing innovative exploration, sampling and assessment techniques for lithium brine resources, and was responsible for developing a world-class lithium brine process engineering team. This team successfully developed and tested efficient and effective modern brine processing techniques that will help shape the way in which lithium products are extracted from brine in the future.



Standard Lithium CEO, Robert Mintak commented, "I had the pleasure of working with Andy for the past four years, and know that his excellent management and strategic planning capabilities will strengthen our Board as we continue to rapidly grow the Company."



Prior to joining Pure Energy in 2014, Andy held a series of senior technical and executive management roles with publicly listed companies in the energy, power and engineering sectors, and has been responsible for successfully taking projects from inception to production while developing sustained corporate growth. Andy is an experienced geoscientist with 20+ years of experience, a PhD in Geochemistry from the University of Bristol, UK, and has worked on a wide range of projects in the resource, power and energy sectors in Europe, Africa, and North and South America.



About Standard Lithium



Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovation & results oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its 16,000+ acre Bristol Lake, Brine Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California. The location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. Standard also recently announced the acquisition of the 40,000+ acre Paradox Basin Project located in Grand County, Utah.



On behalf of the Board,



Standard Lithium Ltd.



Robert Mintak, Director & CEO



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



