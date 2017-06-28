sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,75 Euro		+0,004
+0,54 %
WKN: A2DJQP ISIN: CA8536061010 Ticker-Symbol: S5L 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,752
0,771
12:30
0,756
0,773
12:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD0,75+0,54 %