Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to supply main equipment for a 240 MW power plant to Indonesia

Wärtsilä Corporation, press release, 28 June 2017 at 12.00 EET



The national utility of Indonesia, PT PLN (Persero), has appointed a consortium between PT WIKA and TSK Electronica Y Electricidad S.A. to deliver a peaking power plant in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The power plant will be powered by 13 Wärtsilä 50SG engines, operating on natural gas and providing an output of approximately 240 MW. Wärtsilä will deliver gensets and performance related equipment to TSK. The order is booked for the second quarter of 2017, while the first deliveries are expected in 2018 and the power plant is expected to be fully operational in the first half of 2019.



The Sumbagut-2 Peaker Power Plant will be the largest peaking power plant with Wärtsilä technology in Indonesia and will be located next to the existing PLTMG Arun power plant that was delivered by Wärtsilä and PT WIKA in 2015 (https://www.wartsila.com/energy/references/asia/arun-sumatra-indonesia). In addition, this will be the first Wärtsilä power plant in Indonesia using the Wärtsilä 50SG engines.



"This project is a significant step to establish a new business relationship with TSK for future endeavours and at the same time further nurture the long term relationship between PLN and Wärtsilä. Wärtsilä has a strong commitment to develop efficient power supply in Indonesia and enable a transfer to a more sustainable, affordable and reliable power system", comments Robert Stoor, Business Development Manager, South East Asia, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.



"There has been a shortage of electricity capacity in northern Sumatra for a long period", says Francisco Martín Morales de Castilla, Managing Director Power & Industrial Plants, TSK Electronica Y Electricidad S.A. "As part of PLN's long term electricity supply business plan (RUPTL), the utility has decided to install new peaking capacity in the region. The produced electricity will be supplied to the Sumatra grid and Wärtsilä's technology has been selected based on the company's proven capability to deliver high quality, extremely efficient and flexible power plant solutions", he continues.



Wärtsilä has been present in Indonesia for more than 40 years. Upon completion of this project, Wärtsilä will have over 4 GW of installed capacity in the country. Globally, Wärtsilä's installed base is over 63 GW in 176 countries.



Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/BuHflc8BqJO9t-AIg7AcX7/*/Sumgagut.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: The agreement was signed by Mr Francisco Martín, Managing Director - Power and Industrial Plants, TSK, and Mr Javier Cavada, President of Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.





For more information, please contact:



Robert Stoor

Business Development Manager, South East Asia

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel: +358 50 3699229

robert.stoor@wartsila.com (mailto:jerome.jouville@wartsila.com)



Kristian Mäkelä

Director, Sales & Marketing

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel: +358 40 1483565

kristian.makela@wartsila.com (mailto:kristian.makela@wartsila.com)





Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global system integrator offering a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. The company supplies ultra-flexible internal combustion engine based power plants and utility-scale solar PV power plants, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. The flexible and efficient Wärtsilä solutions provide customers with superior value and enable a transition to a more sustainable and modern energy system. As of 2017, Wärtsilä has 63 GW of installed power plant capacity in 176 countries around the world.

www.smartpowergeneration.com (http://www.smartpowergeneration.com)



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire

