Growth in solar panel installs at gas stations across India has fuelled uptake in petrol sales in regions where fossil fuel consumption had been falling, exposing one of the ironies of cheaper and reliable PV power.

Sustained Indian economic growth has been a long time coming, and as the country begins to widen its middle class and electrify previously unelectrified corners of this vast nation, new challenges are emerging on a seemingly daily basis.

In the past couple of years, India's solar industry has boomed, adding close to 10 GW of new capacity in 2016 and on course to surpass that figure this year as the country hurtles towards its bold target of 100 GW of solar by 2022.

In PV's wake lies scrapped plans for coal development, with Coal India - the country's largest coal company - recently announcing that it is to close 37 coal plants, or 9% of its total production capacity, over the next few years.

But solar's increasing ubiquity and affordability in India (prices reached a record low of $0.036/kWh in May) brings problems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...