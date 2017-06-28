Partnership enables enterprise-level of scalable, resilient and secure data center connectivity, coupled with global reach

To use direct interconnection between Sovereign's Tier III standard data center facility in North London and the GCX Global Network

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of India's integrated telecommunications service provider Reliance Communications (RCOM), today announced a new partnership with data center provider Sovereign Business Integration Group (Sovereign) to offer enterprises global connectivity via a direct interconnection between Sovereign's Tier III standard data center facility in North London and the GCX Global Network. Enterprises looking to globalize their offerings can now co-locate and host their business-critical IT infrastructure smooth, fast and securely at Sovereign's ISO 27001-certified facility and benefit from simplified access to the GCX connectivity, Cloud and managed network services.

"With enterprises increasingly migrating critical applications into Cloud ecosystems, they are able to reap the benefits of a more cost-effective and flexible IT infrastructure. Add to this real-time access to top-end data center facilities and high-performance, high-capacity connectivity into those platforms, and this becomes business-critical," said Bryce Jewell, Managing Director, UK, Global Cloud Xchange. "Through this partnership, companies co-located at Sovereign's data center will now have direct access to GCX's fully-owned private network, Sovereign's IaaS as well as leading Cloud providers via the GCX CLOUD X platform."

The partnership leverages on the GCX Global Network, one of the largest global sub-sea cable and terrestrial networks, connecting the developed markets in Europe and the US to high-growth markets in the Middle East and Asia-including India and China. With Sovereign's strength and skills in IT solution provision and quality data centre delivery, organisations will benefit from enhanced coverage and increased diversity options, allowing them to tap global business opportunities, without compromising on performance or security.

"With the hybrid model readily being accepted as a key enabler to digital transformation, enterprises are increasingly seeking to address poor connectivity to a variety of Cloud platforms, sourcing alternative solutions that offer more consistent and reliable performance than the public Internet," said Joanna Sedley-Burke, Managing Director at Sovereign. "Our partnership with GCX will enable us to further support our clients in knowing that their business critical equipment is located in a secure UK data center with access to either local based IaaS or a variety of Cloud providers whilst achieving the desire for an uncomplicated global reach."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005541/en/

Contacts:

Global Cloud Xchange

Kumar Abhijeet, +91-8080334332

kabhijeet@globalcloudxchange.com