

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales continued to expand in May, figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Retail sales grew by adjusted 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 1.9 percent rise seen in April.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rebounded 3.8 percent, reversing a 1 percent fall in April.



On a monthly basis, retail sales growth slowed to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in April. This was the slowest increase in the current sequence of growth that extended to the fourth month.



Food and non-food sales gained 0.2 percent each in May.



