

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 27-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,952,845.83 11.0762



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,971,516.45 14.7438



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 799,275.55 17.7019



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,696,734.46 16.929



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 700000 USD 6,922,517.77 9.8893



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2750000 USD 27,196,523.90 9.8896



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,113,190.37 13.1473



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 293,132.76 13.9587



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,206,251.56 16.8471



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,587,754.00 17.0036



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,665,833.63 11.898



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 57,435,544.20 17.8371



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,883,288.96 19.3282



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,259,759.22 17.7369



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,550,656.16 14.6288



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 27/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 312,392.43 14.8758



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,322,945.27 15.9391



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,334,405.10 18.5334



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,310,392.05 16.3858



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,657,610.41 10.6688



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,296,553.86 18.5196



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,605.76 18.9129



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,738,268.21 18.9531



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 27/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,174,358.65 16.9299



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,174,219.35 16.9292



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,042,107.30 13.7763



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,415,703.01 17.9774



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,246,472.42 15.3851



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,278,350.92 10.4637



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,202,367.23 18.1871



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 172,842,472.40 15.3638



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 245,437.01 16.3625



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,629,492.98 5.7444



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,222,213.90 18.7516



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,035,217.29 15.9264



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,837,093.97 14.1315



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,581,148.52 17.6791



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,088.39 18.8805



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,704,631.33 18.9981



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,430,490.58 19.1544



