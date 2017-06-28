

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as a slew of factors such as U.S. policy uncertainty, the euro's strength against the dollar on the back of hawkish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi and a global ransomware attack that disrupted IT systems of companies across the world dented investors' appetite for risk.



The benchmark DAX was down 108 points or 0.86 percent at 12,562 after declining 0.8 percent the previous day. Among the prominent decliners, BASF, Bayer, Fresenius, Infineon, Merck, RWE, SAP and Siemens lost 1-2 percent.



In economic releases, German import prices climbed an annual 4.1 percent in May, slower than the 6.1 percent steady rate of increase in April, official data showed. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 4.6 percent.



