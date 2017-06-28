Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative and technology supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel and Coca-Cola, announces the development and launching of "Honey Labyrinth" (the "Project") which is an interactive playground for children, designed to be installed inside multiple shopping malls.

The project was contracted by Sonae Sierra Brasil - the group owns nine shopping malls in Brazil and belongs to a network that owns 46 shopping centers in Europe and South America - bringing a new way of educating children, while simultaneously maintaining the carefree feeling of fun that usually corresponds with the month of July, when schools are in vacation. The structural design was signed by Cuckoo Brand Experience & Marketing company.

Launched in time to be an activity during school recess, the "Honey Labyrinth" project offers several sensorial activities for kids, bringing together cutting-edge technology such as Augmented Reality and Sensorial Interaction.

The Project has a background simulating a beehive, with software and hardware developed by YDreams Global's multi-disciplinary team in order to bring fun, virtual activities such as "flower catching" and defense against invading enemies. All this happens while children progress through the labyrinth, searching for the way out.

"This sensorial project is the first of many to come in the following months that are planned to be replicated in high quantities. We love developing interactive activities that allow a "learning by play" experience for kids. By using Augmented Reality combined with other immersive technologies we are creating a new option of entertainment for this new generation. The groups that run shopping malls tend to understand the importance of creating new options of activities for their clients," Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global states. "Our goal is to help shopping malls increase customers by creating unique experience for children and parents." The first "Honey Labyrinth" will be available to visit starting July 7th.

For more news and information regarding YDreams Global's projects, please visit http://www.ydreamsglobal.com.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

