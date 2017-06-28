Fidelity European Values Plc - Compliance with MAR

Fidelity European Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2017 will commence on 28 June 2017 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 27 July 2017.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

28 June 2017