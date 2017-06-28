

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks extended losses from the previous session on Wednesday as the U.S. Senate's move to delay a vote on healthcare bill triggered concerns whether the Trump administration will be able to deliver pledged tax cuts and infrastructure spending.



Crude oil prices fell nearly 1 percent ahead of weekly inventory data from the U.S. due later in the day and the euro hit a one-year high on the back of hawkish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, further weighing on sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 36 points or 0.68 percent at 5,222 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent the previous day.



Saint Gobain shares fell 1 percent after a global cyber attack infected its systems.



Industrial group Legrand rallied 2.5 percent after it agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone.



In economic releases, a gauge of French consumer confidence rose to 108 in June, the highest since June 2007, from revised 103 in May, official data showed. A peak of optimism was similarly recorded for previous presidential elections.



