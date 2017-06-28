

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) announced it will invest approximately $1 billion to increase its stake in Lazada Group, an e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, from 51% to approximately 83%. Alibaba will purchase the shares of certain Lazada shareholders at an implied valuation of $3.15 billion for the company. The transaction will increase Alibaba's total investment in Lazada to over $2 billion.



Lazada is the number one online shopping & selling destination in Southeast Asia - present in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



