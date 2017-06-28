Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB will as from June 29, 2017, have a new industry classification. Please see details below.



Instrument details:



Short name: SBB B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009554454 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 103614 ----------------------------



New Classification:



ICB Industry: ICB Supersector: --------------------------------- 8000 Financials 8600 Real Estate ---------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.