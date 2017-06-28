SaltX Technology Holding AB will as from June 29, 2017, have a new industry classification. Please see details below.



Instrument details:



Short name: SALT B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005308541 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 108329 ---------------------------- ---------------------------- Short name: SALT BTA B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009888639 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 136698 ---------------------------- ---------------------------- Short name: SALT TO2 B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008406334 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 126337 ----------------------------



New Classification:



ICB Industry: ICB Supersector: ---------------------------------------------------- 2000 Industrials 2700 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.