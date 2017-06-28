Publicis Groupe: Date of publication of its first half 2017 results

Publicis Groupe will release its first half 2017 results on Thursday, July 20, 2017 before the Paris stock market opens.

A conference call and a webcast will be held on July 20, 2017 at 10:00 am (Paris time-CET)

Details will be communicated shortly.

Save the date in english (http://newsflash.publicisgroupe.net/uploadedDocs/PUB_SaveTheDate_H1-2017_ENG.pdf)

