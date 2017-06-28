It has been decided to admit the following structured bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 29 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00303991 AB SD 0.0% 1 EUR 21 June 2022 91 SEKTOR202 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636584