Drone Data Service Market Worth $8.15 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 57.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldrone data service marketis expected to reach USD 8.15 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the growing usage of information acquired by drones in operational and big data analytics. The increasing need for UAV imagery analysis is presumed to impact the global drone imagery processing software industry positively and add a new horizon in imagery storage technologies.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

The increasing adoption of drones in commercial sectors is leading to a revolution in big data cloud services. Launching a drone to capture images is the preliminary step in the drone information acquisition process. The captured images then require correction, calibration, processing, storage, and efficient evaluation.

The increasing need to evaluate imagery is a key factor driving the adoption of drone imagery software and cloud-based applications, which possess the ability to upload, share, store, and process aerial images. Moreover, there has been a steep increase in the use of cloud-based in-memory computing platform amongst businesses as it accelerates analytics, processes, and predictive capabilities.

By gathering information on a larger scale, service providers can now process unprecedented levels of detailed information and turn it into actionable information. UAV companies, such as PrecisionHawk, are transforming their business processes to enhance their focus on drone data processing rather than UAV manufacturing.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Drone Data Services Market Analysis By Service Type (Mapping & Surveying, Photogrammetry, 3D Modeling), By Platform (Cloud-Based, Operator Software), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-data-services-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The industry requires significant improvements in various processes, such as increased fusion of data, compression, encryption, and on-board processing, as the software to perform analytics directly from imagery is still in the research phase

Big data generated by drones is of vital importance in various sectors, including monitoring construction activities, ortho-rectification, and creation of Digital Surface Models (DSMs) and Digital Terrain Models (DTMs).

North America is presumed to emerge as the dominant region while Asia Pacific is expected to witness unprecedented growth over the forecast period.

is presumed to emerge as the dominant region while is expected to witness unprecedented growth over the forecast period. Over the next three years, agricultural firms and construction companies are expected to harness the capabilities of aerial surveillance through drones on a large scale as these industries have not yet explored the benefits of imagery optimally

Drone imagery service providers across the globe are expected to transform themselves from being straight up services companies to holistic data analytics companies.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Hyperscale Data Center Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hyperscale-data-center-market

Quad High Definition (QHD) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/quad-high-definition-market

Predictive Analytics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/predictive-analytics-market

Home Networking Devices Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/home-networking-devices-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global drone data service market on the basis of service type, platform, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) Mapping & Surveying Photogrammetry 3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model (DEM) Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) Cloud-Based Operator Software

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) Real Estate & Construction Agriculture Mining Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com