

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were subdued on Wednesday, as lower prices pulled down energy stocks and the pound held steady after climbing above $1.28 the previous day for the first time in more than a week, following the release of Bank of England's Financial Stability Report and Governor Mark Carney's speech.



Shares pared early losses to turn flat after a report from the Nationwide Building Society showed that U.K. house prices increased in June after declining for three straight months. House prices advanced 1.1 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in May.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,435 in late opening deals after hitting as low as 7,381 earlier in the session.



Tullow Oil slid about 1 percent as oil prices fell nearly 1 percent in European trade and the company said it would close one of its key oil fields for between 5 and 8 weeks later this year.



Hargreaves Lansdown lost 2.5 percent after the Financial Conduct Authority proposed sweeping changes to the £7 trillion asset management industry in order to improve transparency and offer greater protection for investors.



Bunzl shares rallied 4 percent. The distribution and outsourcing group reported a 7 percent rise in first-half revenue at constant exchange rates, boosted by underlying growth and acquisitions.



