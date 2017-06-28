Elsevier and the Bureau of Economic Geology Collaborate to Help Oil and Gas Companies Uncover New Insights in Texas and the Gulf Coast

NEW YORK, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Geofacets strengthens oil and gas companies' ability to analyze and prioritize opportunities in the Permian Basin, Gulf Coast Basin and other plays in and around resource-rich Texas

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced that content from the Bureau of Economic Geology is now available in Geofacets, Elsevier's information solution for exploration and development. The Bureau's content in Geofacets will help both conventional and unconventional oil and gas companies uncover insights potentially leading to the discovery of economically viable hydrocarbons in Texas, particularly in the Permian and Gulf Coast Basins and other tight oil and shale gas plays in Texas.

The Bureau's data has been enriched, enhanced and digitized in Geofacets, making its maps, figures and table data easily discoverable and ready to be used in exploration and development workflows. More than 5,500 maps (4,000 georeferenced), 1,700 figures and 200 tables will be added to Geofacets from Bureau content between now and July 27.

"This partnership with Elsevier allows us to more widely share our high-quality research with the geoscience community," said Scott W. Tinker, Director and State Geologist at the Bureau of Economic Geology. "By collaborating with Elsevier and Geofacets, we are able to make our researchmore useful and accessible."

The maps, figures and tables are sourced from Geological Circulars, Reports of Investigations, and Atlases of Major Oil and Gas Reservoirs. This integration will add to Geofacets' existing content portfolio, which consists of more than 1.5 million maps, figures and tables from nearly 100 publications. The additional content is focused around natural resource exploration, including borehole/core location, play (fairway), well location (oil/gas), structural geology and tectonics, sedimentology and stratigraphy data. The additional maps, figures and tables from the Bureau of Economic Geology will support geoscientists in making confident decisions on the investment potential of new exploration opportunities.

"Offering Geofacets users access to the Bureau of Economic Geology's content is part of Elsevier's wider objective of continual product innovation in order to provide unrivalled, comprehensive insight to professionals," said Gilad Hoshen, Senior Product Manager for Elsevier. "This new addition can help give companies an advantage in the competitive, high-risk world of natural resource exploration in the 'hot' areas of the Permian and Gulf Coast Basins. This will aid geoscientists in controlling risk while enhancing research productivity, enabling them to make more informed determinations on areas where it is best to conduct drilling activity."

Geofacets is a geoscience solution that enables comprehensive, in-depth research of surface and subsurface geology, regardless of the individual specialties or information needs of geoscientists. Geofacets allows geoscientists to spend more time analyzing and acting on information, instead of searching for it, helping companies of all sizes to prioritize opportunities, optimize resources, and manage risk. Visual search lets oil and gas companies assess locations at a glance. For more information, please visit: https://www.elsevier.com/solutions/geofacets.

Established in 1909, the Bureau of Economic Geology in the Jackson School of Geosciences is the oldest research unit at The University of Texas at Austin. In addition to functioning as the State Geological Survey of Texas, the Bureau conducts research focusing on the intersection of energy, the environment, and the economy, where significant advances are being made tackling tough problems globally. The Bureau creates partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies, academic institutions, industry, nonprofit organizations, and foundations to conduct high-quality research and disseminate the results to the scientific and engineering communities as well as to the broad public.

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.http://www.elsevier.com

