ATLANTA, 2017-06-28 12:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRail, the most popular call tracking and analytics provider, today announced the launch of International Numbers, a new offering that gives international companies and agencies with international clientele access to CallRail's tracking capabilities.



Previously, CallRail only supported tracking numbers, call routing and outbound dialing in the U.S. and Canada. To meet existing customer demand and fill a void in the marketplace for advanced call tracking and analytics abroad, the company has expanded its call tracking offering to six new countries: Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, New Zealand and the U.K.



"For marketing agencies with international clients or marketers based abroad, our new International Numbers feature is an ideal fit for stronger campaign management," said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail. "Call tracking has proven to be a powerful tool for businesses of all shapes and sizes regardless of location. As everyone becomes more mobile and customers call businesses directly with ease, CallRail can help these businesses gain stronger insight into what's driving conversions and what customers need."



Marketers can attribute calls to their marketing source at the ad, campaign or keyword level with support for dynamic number insertion in every country. English-speaking countries are also able to activate CallRail's advanced Conversation Intelligence engine, which uses machine learning, call metadata and transcriptions to instantly identify leads.



"We have seen really positive results for our clients who implement CallRail," said Marisa Gedgaudas, Alliance search operations manager at Adtaxi, a global digital marketing agency. "They receive great access to call information, trends and recordings, and we get visibility into keyword-level data which allows us to optimize in ways that we never could before. We have worked with a number of partners internationally and finding call tracking solutions has always been difficult, particularly in places like Germany. This new launch will allow us to offer these partners the capability to track calls which are an essential metric of success for many of our clients."



Like all CallRail offerings, International Numbers is easy to implement and to use. CallRail users can begin call tracking and see which marketing campaigns are driving phone call leads, view full caller ID data and gain valuable phone call insights overall. Additionally, they will have access to CallRail's browser-based Softphone, which allows users to place outbound calls using international call tracking numbers.



"Without CallRail, we wouldn't make the adjustments to our strategies needed to continually improve campaign performance," said Samantha Bedford, founder and CEO at Pico Digital Marketing. "Using CallRail, we listen to all calls and determine whether they are a sales call, support call or offer no value to our client. Listening to these calls continually informs our SEO and landing page content strategy to optimize every call for the client's sales team. Having had this success with CallRail, we're excited to gather similar insights in the U.K. and continue to evolve our strategies to be successful in that market."



CallRail's International Numbers launch follows several achievements for the company in the U.S. in the past year. CallRail achieved an impressive 89 percent revenue growth in 2016 year-over-year, an 875 percent growth since 2013. Additionally, CallRail brought in nearly 40 new hires and achieved rankings in multiple prestigious lists, including being chosen as the top overall call tracking software product and no. 1 in call tracking customer satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the third consecutive year.



"CallRail has seen tremendous growth in the past year, and we're excited to continue that momentum by offering our services internationally," said Powell. "Our products are all designed with other growing businesses in mind, and with International Numbers, CallRail customers can better develop their businesses on a much larger scale."



To learn more about CallRail's International Numbers feature, please visit www.callrail.com/phone-numbers/international.



About CallRail CallRail provides call tracking and analytics to more than 60,000 companies and marketing agencies globally. CallRail's intuitive software helps data-driven marketers optimize the performance of their advertising campaigns, increase sales effectiveness, and improve customer retention. Learn more at www.callrail.com.



About Adtaxi Founded in 2010 within Digital First Media, Adtaxi made its mark in programmatic advertising before expanding into search, social, email and native. Over time, Adtaxi has refined and perfected its conversions-based approach, which became the foundation of the Magellan optimization technology launched in 2015. Adtaxi functions as a true partner with its clients, acting as a single point of contact and support through multi-platform campaign cycles. Find Adtaxi on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



About Pico Digital Marketing We are an online advertising agency located in the heart of Denver. We specialize in all things 'internet' to help your business build a digital presence. Whether you're brand new to the space or a seasoned veteran, we will help you get results. There are hundreds of agencies to choose from, so we let our results speak for themselves. http://www.choosepico.com/experience/case-studies/



