MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE MKT: INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, is pleased to announce that inTEST management will participate in the 9th Annual CEO Investor Summit, taking place Wednesday July 12th, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

About The 9th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is an accredited investor and publishing research analyst event held concurrently with SEMICON West and Intersolar 2017 in San Francisco. The event is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 18 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 18 management teams collectively hosting the 2017 CEO Summit include: Aehr Test (AEHR), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cabot Micro (CCMP), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), CyberOptics (CYBE), Electro Scientific (ESIO), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), Rudolph (RTEC), Soitec (SOIT), and Ultra Clean Technology (UCTT). Sponsoring the networking luncheon is Cowen & Co.

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 7, 2017.

While held concurrently with SEMICON West and Intersolar 2017, the event is not affiliated with the show.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal management products and ATE interface solutions, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers. The Company's high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. The Company's products are also sold into the automotive, consumer electronics, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial and telecommunications markets. Specific products include temperature management systems, manipulator and docking hardware products and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with its customers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. For more information visit www.intest.com.

