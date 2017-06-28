

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased in May after falling in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 0.8 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 0.6 percent decrease in April.



The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were hardware, paints & glass by 6.5 percent, followed by electrical goods with 3.3 percent gain.



Excluding motor trade, retail sales rose 0.8 percent over the month.



On an annual basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.3 percent in May from 1.6 percent in the prior month.



