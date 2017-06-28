Elsevier Collaborates With Wiley to Provide More Trusted and Accessible Answers and Insights to Engineers in Industry and Academia Through Knovel Platform

AMSTERDAM, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This content collaboration strengthens Knovel's ability to deliver answers and insights to answer challenges in industries like Chemicals, Oil and Gas, and Academia

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, is enabling engineers, researchers and students to confidently solve engineering problems and prepare the next generation of engineers through its collaboration with Wiley and the Knovel platform. This collaboration empowers companies and institutions to create what's next based on a rich foundation of trusted, credible and authoritative engineering answers and insights.

This collaboration will make problem-solving and idea generation more efficient for chemical engineers in the specialty chemical sector, mechanical and petroleum engineers in the oil & gas sector and structural and geotechnical engineers in the engineering, design, and construction sectors. Project Managers will have more efficient access to authoritative project management collections from Wiley found on Knovel. Researchers and educators will benefit from an even deeper knowledge foundation, helping them to prepare the next generation of engineers.

Interactive graphs and tables, which are unique to Knovel's platform, unlock valuable data in reference resources, making them more discoverable and actionable to streamline problem-solving. The interactivity is especially important for when engineers need precise answers potentially buried in encyclopedic works or multi-volume reference sets. Half a million data points across nearly 4,000 interactive graphs and tables from Wiley content has been added - on top of Knovel's existing 63 million+ data points - giving engineers much-needed efficiency gains and decreased barriers to finding answers.

"We are pleased to feature our content on Elsevier's Knovel platform. Knovel helps to serve the unique needs of students and professionals in the engineering space. The addition of Wiley's content will provide valuable insights to professional engineers," said Joan O'Neil, Executive Vice President, Knowledge & Learning at Wiley.

"We are very excited to include Wiley's trusted engineering content on the Knovel platform," commented Ella Balagula, Senior Vice President of Engineering Solutions at Elsevier. "Wiley's offering is a highly valuable addition to the foundational engineering content, we currently aggregate from over 130 partners worldwide. Our team is passionate about giving our users the confidence to explore unfamiliar topics and engineer innovative products and processes without overlooking vital data and adding Wiley's robust content into our platform will further help us serve the engineering community."

Authoritative publications, such as Ullman's Chemical Engineering, Sax's Dangerous Properties of Industrial Materials, Patty's Toxicology, Pilkey's Formulas for Stress, Strain, Structural Matrices, and Kerzner's Project Management: A Systems Approach to Planning, Scheduling, and Controlling, add to Knovel's existing authoritative answers and insights.

The addition of the new content is part of a series of enhancements and innovations designed to enhance the Knovel user experience. It comes alongside strategic efforts to improve the user interface, advanced search refinements, and the creation of the new MyKnovel ToGo smartphone app, which provides users a seamless reading experience between computer and mobile device - helping engineers remain productive in the research office, in a manufacturing facility or during their travel.

Knovel is an engineering decision-support solution that enables engineers to confidently answer technical questions, drawing upon trusted informationand data from more than 130 providers through a powerful platform with accelerated discovery tools. For more information, go to http://www.elsevier.com/knovel or call +1(866)-240-8174.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global company helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Wiley's online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with its digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 200 years, Wiley has delivered consistent performance to its stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed athttp://www.wiley.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.http://www.elsevier.com

