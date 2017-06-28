sprite-preloader
WKN: A1C0DC ISIN: GB00B3VF4Y66 
28.06.2017
PR Newswire

Norman Broadbent Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, June 28

28 June 2017

Norman Broadbent plc
("Norman Broadbent", the "Company" or the "Group")
Result of AGM

The board (the "Board") of Norman Broadbent (AIM: NBB) - a provider of Talent Acquisition and Advisory Services, consisting of board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search - announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Norman Broadbent plc
Mike Brennan/James Webber 020 7484 0000

Allenby Capital
Virginia Bull/Liz Kirchner 020 3328 5656


For further information visit www.normanbroadbent.com


© 2017 PR Newswire