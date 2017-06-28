Norman Broadbent Plc - Result of AGM

28 June 2017

Norman Broadbent plc

("Norman Broadbent", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of AGM

The board (the "Board") of Norman Broadbent (AIM: NBB) - a provider of Talent Acquisition and Advisory Services, consisting of board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search - announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

