

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Friday as tech shares tumbled after a worldwide cyber-attack and investors fretted over the fate of Trump's policies following the U.S. Senate's decision to postpone voting on a new health-care bill.



Crude oil prices fell nearly 1 percent ahead of weekly inventory data from the U.S. due later in the day and the euro hit a one-year high on the back of hawkish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, further weighing on sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.4 percent at 384.31 in late opening deals after hitting its lowest level in two months earlier in the session. The German DAX was declining 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.4 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 recouped early losses to trade flat after a report from the Nationwide Building Society showed that U.K. house prices increased in June after declining for three straight months.



Semiconductor makers AMS, ASM International and Dialog Semiconductor lost 1-3 percent after EU regulators fined Google a record 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion)for violating antitrust rules and a massive global cyber-attack hit IT systems across multiple geographies and business units.



Hargreaves Lansdown lost 2.5 percent in London after the Financial Conduct Authority proposed sweeping changes to the £7 trillion asset management industry in order to improve transparency and offer greater protection for investors.



Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics lost 1 percent after announcing a definitive merger agreement to buy Spectranetics Corp. for an enterprise value of 1.9 billion euros.



ABN Amro fell more than 2 percent as the Dutch government reduced its stake in the bank to 63 percent.



Nestle rallied 1.5 percent after launching a a 20bn Swiss franc (£16.3bn) share buyback program.



Intesa Sanpaolo shares rose over 1 percent as S&P reaffirmed the short and long-term ratings of the Italian lender.



French industrial group Legrand rallied 2.5 percent after it agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone.



