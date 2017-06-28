PR Newswire
London, June 28
Spectris plc:Director/PDMR Shareholding
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
On 27 June 2017, the Company's Executive Directors and PDMRs accepted grants made by Spectris plc ("the Company") of options over ordinary 5p shares pursuant to the terms of the Spectris plc Performance Share Plan ("the Plan"), as set out below.
|Name
|Position
|Number of options granted under the Plan
|John O'Higgins
|Chief Executive
|45,380
|Clive Watson
|Group Finance Director
|28,770
|Joanna (Jo) Hallas
|Business Group Director
|18,530
|Andrew Harvey
|Group Human Resources Director
|13,680
|Eoghan O'Lionaird
|Business Group Director
|18,530
|Robert (Robin) Stopford
|Head of Corporate Development
|13,320
|Kenneth Smith
|President, Asia Pacific
|7,180
The total number of ordinary shares over which nil-cost options were accepted on 27 June 2017 represents less than 0.1% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital on that date.
No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards.
The vesting of an award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and the satisfaction of performance conditions set by the Remuneration Committee of the Company. The awards will normally vest on the later of the third anniversary of grant and the determination of the performance conditions. To the extent that an award vests, it is exercisable for a period of seven years from the date of vesting. The awards made to John O'Higgins and Clive Watson are subject to an additional two-year holding period on vesting.
The option price payable by each participant on the exercise of his or her award is 5 pence per share.
The Company was informed of the above transactions on 27 June 2016.
|1
|Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities
|a)
|Name(s)
|John O'Higgins, Chief Executive
Clive Watson, Group Finance Director
Joanna (Jo) Hallas, Business Group Director
Andrew Harvey, Group Human Resources Director
Eoghan O'Lionaird, Business Group Director
Robert (Robin) Stopford, Head of Corporate Development
Kenneth Smith, President, Asia Pacific
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|See 1a above
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Spectris plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Options over ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003308607
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of a grant of options over ordinary shares of 5p each pursuant to the terms of the Spectris plc Performance Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|n/a
|John O'Higgins - options over 45,380 ordinary shares
Clive Watson - options over 28,770 ordinary shares
Joanna (Jo) Hallas - options over 18,530 ordinary shares
Andrew Harvey - options over 13,680 ordinary shares
Eoghan O'Lionaird - options over 18,530 ordinary shares
Robert (Robin) Stopford - options over 13,320 ordinary shares
Kenneth Smith - options over 7,180 ordinary shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 June 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470
For and on behalf of Spectris plc
Date: 28 June 2017