Spectris plc:Director/PDMR Shareholding

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

On 27 June 2017, the Company's Executive Directors and PDMRs accepted grants made by Spectris plc ("the Company") of options over ordinary 5p shares pursuant to the terms of the Spectris plc Performance Share Plan ("the Plan"), as set out below.

Name Position Number of options granted under the Plan John O'Higgins Chief Executive 45,380 Clive Watson Group Finance Director 28,770 Joanna (Jo) Hallas Business Group Director 18,530 Andrew Harvey Group Human Resources Director 13,680 Eoghan O'Lionaird Business Group Director 18,530 Robert (Robin) Stopford Head of Corporate Development 13,320 Kenneth Smith President, Asia Pacific 7,180

The total number of ordinary shares over which nil-cost options were accepted on 27 June 2017 represents less than 0.1% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital on that date.

No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards.

The vesting of an award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and the satisfaction of performance conditions set by the Remuneration Committee of the Company. The awards will normally vest on the later of the third anniversary of grant and the determination of the performance conditions. To the extent that an award vests, it is exercisable for a period of seven years from the date of vesting. The awards made to John O'Higgins and Clive Watson are subject to an additional two-year holding period on vesting.

The option price payable by each participant on the exercise of his or her award is 5 pence per share.

The Company was informed of the above transactions on 27 June 2016.

1 Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name(s) John O'Higgins, Chief Executive

Clive Watson, Group Finance Director

Joanna (Jo) Hallas, Business Group Director

Andrew Harvey, Group Human Resources Director

Eoghan O'Lionaird, Business Group Director

Robert (Robin) Stopford, Head of Corporate Development

Kenneth Smith, President, Asia Pacific 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status See 1a above b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Spectris plc b) LEI 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Options over ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003308607 b) Nature of the transaction Acceptance of a grant of options over ordinary shares of 5p each pursuant to the terms of the Spectris plc Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a John O'Higgins - options over 45,380 ordinary shares

Clive Watson - options over 28,770 ordinary shares

Joanna (Jo) Hallas - options over 18,530 ordinary shares

Andrew Harvey - options over 13,680 ordinary shares

Eoghan O'Lionaird - options over 18,530 ordinary shares

Robert (Robin) Stopford - options over 13,320 ordinary shares

Kenneth Smith - options over 7,180 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume n/a Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 27 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

For and on behalf of Spectris plc

Date: 28 June 2017