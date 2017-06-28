Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Interim funding to North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. amended

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 28, 2017 - Seadrill Limited ('SDRL' or 'the Company') announces today that it has amended the revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling Ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on July 31, 2017 and increased it to $150 million. This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies.

The facility was originally entered into on January 31, 2017 for $25 million maturing on March 31, 2017. On April 25, 2017 the facility was amended to mature on June 30, 2017 and increased to $50 million.

