Global IV Equipment (Infusion Pump, Catheter, Solution and Blood Administration Set, Securement Device, Cannula, Stopcock, Needleless Connector) Market 2017-2022

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IV Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pump, Catheter, Solution and Blood Administration Set, Securement Device, Cannula, Stopcock, Needleless Connector), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Ambulatory Care Center) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global IV equipment market is projected to reach USD 13.63 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022

The market growth can be attributed to a number of factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing number of surgical procedures performed, rising number of needlestick injuries, and rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps.

In this report, the global IV equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks & check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors, and other IV equipment (luer adapters, cannula, capping systems, spikes, needles, clamping systems, and IV stands). In 2016, IV catheters accounted for the largest share of the global IV equipment market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures contributes to their largest share in the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, home care, and ambulatory care centers. In 2016, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can largely be attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced IV devices as well as the availability of trained professionals to operate them.

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of the global IV equipment market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This large share of the North American region can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a well-established healthcare industry, growing demand for advanced medical treatments, the presence of major players, and increasing government healthcare expenditure.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a large patient pool, rising geriatric population, growing utilization of technologically advanced IV products, increasing focus on home healthcare, growing healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing per capita income are driving the growth of the IV equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region.



