SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Eco Building Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECOB) announced today that its subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, (WPT) has received replenishment orders against its national distribution agreement, indicating an accelerated sales pace at the retail level.

In April, the Company reported that WPT had entered into an exclusive licensing and national distribution agreement with one of the Industry's largest wood fencing manufacturers. The Company expects widespread geographic distribution and market penetration across all of the various wood fencing channels, including home centers and pro distribution yards, by year end.

WPT has been shipping well ahead of the original forecast as new distribution centers and stores were added to the agreement six months ahead of the plan. The Company reports that sales at the retail level have also been advanced ahead of the original forecast, leading to the first replenishment orders.

"These replenishment orders mark a critical milestone for the Company as they indicate important acceptance at the consumer level. WPT's Eco D-Fence™ is a new product -- and really a new category of fence picket -- so having these orders is a tremendous ratification of the vision -- both from a product standpoint and the business model. We are proving that WPT can be a pure product development company that goes to market through the most streamlined, cost-effective channel strategy in the Industry. The 'sawmill as a channel to retail sales' model eliminates layers of transportation and distribution costs that otherwise disadvantage our competitors," said Tom Comery, WPT's President and CEO.

WPT's D-Fence™ is an environmentally friendly wood fencing treatment that combines WPT's patent pending, Wood Surface Film Concentrate™ chemistry that protects wood from mold, termites and fungal decay with an added, proprietary, fade resistant stain formulation.

WPT is committed to protecting the wood in, on and around your home. The Company's chemistry serves multiple end use wood markets, and fencing alone is roughly a $1.5 billion segment.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. ECOB takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.

