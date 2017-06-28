sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017

28.06.2017 | 13:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2021 - Analysis By Application, Product Type & End Users

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Single-Use Bioprocessing System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing in pre-clinical and commercial stage. Single-use bioprocess systems have currently established themselves as the accepted choice at both the pre-clinical and bioproduction stage. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly accepting these systems as a trusted alternative at the commercial stage to accelerate the production process.

According to the report, one driver in market is SUT combats global drug shortage problem. The biopharmaceutical industry is shifting toward SUTs to combat the global drug shortage. Companies struggle to meet clinical trial timelines and invariably suffer losses, which could be avoided. The growing evidence of sterility, along with regulatory organizations encouraging pharma companies to switch to single-use technologies, hints toward a transition. Companies that have integrated and shifted toward a single-use system have expressed their satisfaction in terms of lower costs, reduced overall contamination rates, and enhanced production throughput efficiency. While using SUTs, companies spend lesser time with disassembly and clean-up of the system, resulting in a quicker turnaround time for new batches of medications. SUT allows for continuous manufacturing and saves the companies production time. This translates to huge cost savings, which the pharma companies can use in other aspects of drug development. Thus, single-use technology is the most cost-efficient solution to increase rapidity in drug development, support larger batches of production, and achieve a quicker time to market the solutions.

Key vendors

  • Danaher
  • GE Healthcare
  • Merck
  • Sartorius
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

  • Broadley-James Corporation
  • Eppendorf
  • Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2rlkjf/global_singleuse

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire