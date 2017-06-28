Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2021 - Analysis By Application, Product Type & End Users

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global single-use bioprocessing system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Single-Use Bioprocessing System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing in pre-clinical and commercial stage. Single-use bioprocess systems have currently established themselves as the accepted choice at both the pre-clinical and bioproduction stage. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly accepting these systems as a trusted alternative at the commercial stage to accelerate the production process.

According to the report, one driver in market is SUT combats global drug shortage problem. The biopharmaceutical industry is shifting toward SUTs to combat the global drug shortage. Companies struggle to meet clinical trial timelines and invariably suffer losses, which could be avoided. The growing evidence of sterility, along with regulatory organizations encouraging pharma companies to switch to single-use technologies, hints toward a transition. Companies that have integrated and shifted toward a single-use system have expressed their satisfaction in terms of lower costs, reduced overall contamination rates, and enhanced production throughput efficiency. While using SUTs, companies spend lesser time with disassembly and clean-up of the system, resulting in a quicker turnaround time for new batches of medications. SUT allows for continuous manufacturing and saves the companies production time. This translates to huge cost savings, which the pharma companies can use in other aspects of drug development. Thus, single-use technology is the most cost-efficient solution to increase rapidity in drug development, support larger batches of production, and achieve a quicker time to market the solutions.

Key vendors



Danaher

GE Healthcare

Merck

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors



Broadley-James Corporation

Eppendorf

Saint-Gobain



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by product type



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2rlkjf/global_singleuse

