28.06.2017 | 13:01
(12 Leser)
PR Newswire

UBS Whistleblower Reveals the Secrets of Offshore Banking and Offers Expert Consultation to Help UBS and Swiss Bank Clients Get Their Rightful Compensation

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For decades,the now-defunctfacade ofSwissbanking secrecy hascheatedworldwide clientswhodeposited money in Switzerland, alleges UBS Whistleblower and former banker, Bradley Birkenfeld.In his explosive book,Lucifer's Banker - The Untold Story of How I Destroyed Swiss Bank Secrecy, Birkenfeld details how UBS, one of the world's largest banks, helped the ultra-wealthy commit tax fraud.Now, a team of senior ex-UBS bankers and international lawyers are lending their expertise to help former Swiss bank clients get their rightful compensation from "kickbacks" taken.

In 2012, in a landmark Swiss Federal Supreme Court ruling in Zurich, Switzerland, UBS was found guilty of knowingly taking "kickbacks" for years from their global clients on structured products and asset management activities.

Presently, every UBS client whether individual, corporation, endowment, foundation, trust and/or government entity can now demand all of their rightful "kickbacks" from UBS before October 2017. Birkenfeld, along witha group of senior ex-UBS private bankers and professional international law firms, have been assembledto assist every Swiss bank client to promptly file their rightful claims. To get the facts go to:

WWW.LUCIFERSBANKER.COM
UBS SCANDALS
UBS "Kickbacks"

Publicist: C.S. Lewis & Company Publicists
+1-845-679-2188 (Phone)
http://www.cslewispublicity.com



© 2017 PR Newswire