Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTC: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT®, a wireless disposable adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive and needle-free continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, reported financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2017.

Recent Highlights and Accomplishments:

June 2017 latest version of the sensor component of sugarBEAT® achieved a more than 300% improvement in glucose detection.

April 2017 completion of the development of second-generation sugarBEAT®.

"We are pleased with the progress made over the past year culminating in the completion of the development of our second generation wireless sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch" commented Dr Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical. "We expect to commence our clinical trial programme shortly, involving up to 75 patients over 525 days, and are on track to launch sugarBEAT® before the end of 2017 in the UK."

Summary of full year 2017 results:

R&D expenses were $1,035k and $1,028k for the years ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. This amount consisted primarily of expenditure on sub-contractor activities, consultancy fees and wages and demonstrated continuing expenditure for improvements made to the sugarBEAT device.

G&A expenses were $517k and $511k for the years ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Despite the expenses above being similar year on year, comprehensive loss applicable to common shareholders was $2.3m in 2017 compared to $1.4m in 2016. This difference is due to the foreign translation currency adjustments from the UK operations.

As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents and fixed rate cash accounts were $7.1m compared with cash and cash equivalents of $9.4m for 2016.

There was no revenue recognized in the years ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing the wireless sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch as a non-invasive, needle-free, pain-free and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for adjunctive use by diabetics. For more information, please visit www.nemauramedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura Medical's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura Medical's sugarBEAT® CGM system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT®, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT®. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, As of March 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash 911,359 9,403,965 Fixed rate cash account 1,867,950 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 51,086 148,274 Total Current Assets 2,830,395 9,552,239 Other Assets: Property and equipment, net 9,161 7,649 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 203,800 172,895 212,961 180,544 Long Term Assets: Fixed rate cash account 4,358,550 Total assets 7,401,906 9,732,783 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 77,530 73,015 Liability due to related party 687,609 494,145 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 87,232 90,853 Total current liabilities 852,371 658,013 Deferred revenue 1,183,035 1,396,005 1,183,035 1,396,005 Total liabilities 2,035,406 2,054,018 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 420,000,000 shares authorized and 205,000,000 shares issued and outstanding (205,000,000 at March 31, 2016) 205,000 205,000 Additional paid in capital 12,919,672 12,919,672 Accumulated deficit (7,152,633) (5,601,367) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (605,539) 155,460 Total stockholders' equity 5,366,500 7,678,765 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 7,401,906 9,732,783

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

Year Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2015 Revenues Total revenues Operating expenses: Research and development 1,034,605 1,028,224 824,503 General and administrative 516,661 511,413 495,337 Total operating expenses 1,551,266 1,539,637 1,319,840 Loss from operations (1,551,266) (1,539,637) (1,319,840) Net loss (1,551,266) (1,539,637) (1,319,840) Other comprehensive income/ (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment (760,999) 135,813 28,529 Comprehensive loss (2,312,265) (1,403,824) (1,291,311) Loss per share Basic and diluted Weighted average number of shares outstanding 205,000,000 201,726,027 200,000,000

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005508/en/

Contacts:

Investors Media contact:

Bashir Timol

Director of Strategy Corporate Development

bashir.timol@nemauramedical.com