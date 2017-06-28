TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX: HRT)(FRANKFURT: H4O)(OTC: HRTFF) is pleased to announce it held its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") June 27, 2017. The Meeting was very well attended with over 100 people in attendance and 60.14% of issued and outstanding common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders elected Stephen G. Roman, Richard Colterjohn, Richard R. Faucher, George A. Flach, Derek C. Rance, Douglas Scharf and Richard H. Sutcliffe to serve as Directors of Harte Gold. The table below sets out the voting results.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stephen G. Roman 258,101,419 (99.50%) 1,297,500 (0.50%) Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard Colterjohn 258,094,429 (99.50%) 1,304,490 (0.50%) Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard R. Faucher 257,922,229 (99.43%) 1,476,690 (0.57%) Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- George A. Flach 258,097,429 (99.50%) 1,301,490 (0.50%) Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Derek C. Rance 258,101,019 (99.50%) 1,297,900 (0.50%) Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Douglas Scharf 257,923,019 (99.43%) 1,475,900 (0.57%) Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard H. Sutcliffe 258,093,019 (99.50%) 1,305,900 (0.50%) Carried ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Collins Barrow LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company and the renewal of the Company's rolling stock option plan.

Vice President Corporate Development

Harte Gold also announced the appointment of Shawn Howarth to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Howarth is a former investment banker with 15 years of experience in capital markets and corporate strategy within the mining industry. Mr. Howarth holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business (Western University) and a Bachelor of Applied Science from Queen's University.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned 80,000 hectare Sugar Zone property where it has completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

Common Shares outstanding: 454,213,472

Contacts:

Stephen G. Roman

President and CEO

sgr@hartegold.com

416-368-0999



Shawn Howarth

VP Corporate Development

sh@hartegold.com

416-368-0999



