Due to increasing demand, the German government has provided more funds for 2017.

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economics Affairs and Energy has decided to increase the budget for the incentive scheme for storage systems combined with small-sized PV installations, due to increasing demand.

The ministry has not revealed exactly the amount of additional funds that will be granted to the program, which is managed by the German development bank KfW. The German government, however, has said that approximately 10,000 incentive applications will be accepted for the program in 2017 thanks to the additional financial resources. If achieved, this target is 50% higher ...

