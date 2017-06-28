Solar microbial fuel cells can generate electric power by photosynthetic and storage this to be used later when there is no sun.

The U.S. Naval Research Labatory (NRL) has received a U.S. patent for solar microbial fuel cells (SMFC). These self-assembling, self-repairing, and self-contained microbial photoelectrochemical solar cells employ microorganisms to generate electric power by photosynthetic, explained the Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering of NRL last week.

The SMFC reactants (glucose and oxygen) are internally regenerated by a group of photosynthetic microbes whose reactants, carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O), are the products of the microbial fuel cell. The research institute claims that this interdependency results in long-term power generation from sunlight without replenishment of the microbial fuel cell reactants.

"Natural ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...