

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The slack in the euro area may be greater than the current estimates and the central bank need to be persistent with its policy efforts to bring inflation back to target of 'below, but close to 2 percent', European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio told CNBC on Wednesday, echoing comments made by ECB Chief Mario Draghi a day earlier.



'What we see, what we observe is that domestic factors of inflation starting with wage and cost developments and then also price decisions are not responding the way we would expect in view of our more common estimates of this slack,' Constancio told CNBC from Sintra, Portugal, where an ECB Forum on central banking is being held.



Draghi spoke at the same event on Tuesday and his comments sent the euro higher as they were construed as signals that the ECB was ready to wind down its massive stimulus, which is a mix of EUR 2.3 trillion asset purchases and ultra-low interest rates.



The ECB President said the bank can support the euro area economic recovery by adjusting the parameters of its policy instruments as deflation risks have disappeared and reflationary pressures are at play.



The ECB Chief stressed that such tweaks must be gradual and need to be taken with prudence. The policy needs to be persistent, he added.



Constancio said the divergence of wage and cost developments, and pricing behavior, from the ECB's expectations is prompting policymakers to wonder whether other variables must be considered to form an accurate view of the economy.



'That being the case it justifies fully what the president said at the end of his speech that we need persistence,' Constancio said.



'If we want to bring inflation to our target of below but close to 2 percent then we have to persist in the type of monetary policy that we been adopting.'



In its June 8 policy session, the ECB took its very first step towards exiting its massive stimulus by shedding the downward bias on interest rates in its forward guidance.



The ECB asset purchase scheme is set to continue till the end of this year. Economists expect the ECB to announce a tapering move in September.



