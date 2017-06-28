

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market might react to latest report on pending home sales Index for May, as well as mortgage applications for the week. The traders are waiting for the second quarter GDP to be published on Thursday. Asian shares closed broadly down, while European shares are trending downward. The early signals from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.



As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 20 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 14.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday. The Dow fell 98.89 points or 0.5 percent to 21,310.66, the Nasdaq tumbled 100.53 points or 1.6 percent to 6,146.62 and the S&P 500 slid 19.69 points or 0.8 percent to 2,419.38.



On the economic front, The Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week, the composite index was up 0.6 percent.



International Trade in Goods for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a deficit of $66 billion.



Pending Home Sales Index for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, compared to a decline of 1.3 percent a month ago.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the crude oil inventories were negative 2.5 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were negative 0.6 million barrels.



Two year FRN Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET, while the 7-year Treasury note auction is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John C. Williams will speak about the Global Growth Slump: Causes and Consequences at the the Economic Association of Australia, Eminent Speaker Series 2017 in Canberra, ACT, with audience Q&A at 3.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, United Utilities Group plc announced the appointment of Steve Fraser as chief operating officer, with effect from August 1. Fraser has been a director of United Utilities Water Limited.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) said it will invest approximately $1 billion to increase its stake in e-commerce platform Lazada Group from 51 percent to approximately 83 percent. Alibaba will purchase the shares of certain Lazada shareholders at an implied valuation of $3.15 billion for the company. The transaction will increase Alibaba's total investment in Lazada to over $2 billion.



Asian stocks closed broadly down on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed 18 points or 0.56 percent lower at 3,173.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 156.49 points or 0.61 percent at 25,683.50.



Japanese shares fell, dragged down by tech shares. The Nikkei average dropped 94.68 points or 0.47 percent to 20,130.41, while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent lower at 1,614.37.



Australian shares recovered from early losses to close notably higher, led by gains in the mining, energy and entertainment sectors.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 41.50 points or 0.73 percent to 5,755.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 43.60 points or 0.76 percent at 5,796.10.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 18.66 points or 0.35 percent. DAX of Germany is slipping 58.54 points or 0.46 percent. FTSE 100 is dropping 1.93 points or 0.03 percent. Bucking the trend, Swiss Market Index is progressing 2.07 point or o 0.02 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is currently down 0.43 percent.



