Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2017) - Virtus Oil and Gas Corporation (OTC Pink: VOIL), has sold its first load of oil this month. Virtus finally is generating oil revenue for the first time in its history. After extensive workovers on its water disposal well, the Tin Cup Mesa field has been placed into production. The Company sold oil in June to Western Refinery and expects the sales to continually increase.

The Company is finalizing its financial statements from May 2016 to the current period. The Company expects to post "Management" financials (unaudited) on its website during the first week of July and follow up with submissions to the SEC. Further the Company will engage its auditor in August to audit the financials for 2016.

"The Company is in a much stronger position now than it was a year ago," said Dan Green, CEO. "We look forward to increasing our production and to acquire other assets," he further stated.

About Virtus Oil and Gas Corporation

Virtus Oil and Gas Corp. (OTC Pink: VOIL) is a Nevada-based oil and gas exploration and production company currently focused on producing assets in the State of Colorado and Utah. Virtus' strategy is to acquire proven and producing assets and/or develop oil and gas resources in proven, onshore basins in the United States.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. The company will need to raise additional financing in order to advance its exploration and drilling program. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Dan Green

Virtus Oil and Gas Corporation

848 North Rainbow Blvd. #170

Las Vegas, NV 89107

(775) 636-3132

www.virtusoil.com