

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate, filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times Co. on Tuesday for the alleged defamation in a recent editorial.



In the lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Palin stated that the editorial falsely portrayed her as responsible for inciting the 2011 shooting of Democratic Representative Gabby Giffords.



According to her, The Times violated the law and its own policies when it linked her to the mass shooting. Palin is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit.



The newspaper published the editorial online on June 14 in the wake of the shooting at a baseball field where Republican lawmakers were practicing for an annual charity game. Representative Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was critically injured in that shooting.



The editorial cited a link between political incitement and the mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded Giffords. The paper stated that Palin's 'political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.'



Later, The Times issued a correction noting that there was no established link between Palin's ad and the shooting. It also stated that the map circulated by Palin's PAC had depicted electoral districts, not individual Democratic lawmakers. In the Twitter account also, the paper sent out the correction about the lack of a link, and apologized.



In the lawsuit, Palin said that The Times's response 'did not approach the degree of the retraction and apology necessary and warranted by The Times's false assertion that Mrs. Palin incited murder.'



