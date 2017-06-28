EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 JUNE 2017 SHARES



DIGIA PLC: MERGING OF NEW SHARES



A total of 5,948,078 new shares (DIGIAN0117) of the share issue of Digia Plc will be traded together with the old shares as of 29 June 2017. Trading with the new shares (DIGIAN0117) will end on 28 June 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: DIGIA ISIN code: FI0009007983 Orderbook id: 24367 Number of shares: 26,823,723



Trading ends:



Trading code: DIGIAN0117 ISIN code: FI4000261466 Orderbook id: 139874 Last trading day: 28 June 2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



**********************************************



TIEDOTE, 28.6.2017 OSAKKEET



DIGIA OYJ: UUSIEN OSAKKEIDEN YHDISTELY



Digia Oyj:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (DIGIAN0117), yhteensä 5 948 078 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 29.6.2017 alkaen. Kaupankäynti uusilla osakkeilla (DIGIAN0117) päättyy 28.6.2017.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: DIGIA ISIN-koodi: FI0009007983 id: 24367 Osakemäärä: 26 823 723



Kaupankäynti päättyy:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: DIGIAN0117 ISIN-koodi: FI4000261466 id: 139874 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 28.6.2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260