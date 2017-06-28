FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- DNA Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAX) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the majority ownership of an Online Medical Resource Company. Its founder, a Medical Doctor of 25 years, will also be joining the DNA Brands management team.

The acquisition candidate's current website offers medical consumers to take control of their own healthcare. It is a resource that provides over 17,000 pages of content, which include medical health articles, blogs, videos, lab testing and natural remedies. This site does this by offering thousands of definitions and hundreds of articles. There are over sixteen thousand, (16,000) different medicinal products for sale on the site. This site will position DNA an immediate dual revenue stream, first from sales of their product line and secondly from advertising sales on the site.

DNA Brands is focusing on ancillary businesses related to Medical Marijuana/ Cannabinoid (CBD)/ Industrial Hemp Markets. DNA Brands and its majority shareholders (who stand behind and support the company), believe that this online medical resource company will create a great platform to go hand in hand with medical marijuana related products and subject matters.

As previously mentioned, DNA Brands intends to focus company efforts both online and physically. Concentrating in the North and Southeastern States, as they are in their Infancy of the Medical Marijuana/ CBD and Industrial Hemp space.

In other news, on June 23rd, 2017, Governor Rick Scott of Florida (FL) signed into law the state's own Medical Marijuana Laws.

According to the Orlando Sentinel: "Florida patients with certain debilitating diseases will have access to medical marijuana under a bill signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott on Friday, June 23rd.

The legislation formalizes an amendment to the state constitution approved by 71 percent of voters last fall that legalized medical marijuana, and sets up regulations for the new industry.

Scott, who voted against the amendment, did not issue a statement upon signing the bill. He had earlier stated he would sign the bill.

Patients with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease or other debilitating conditions are eligible to be prescribed cannabis products by a doctor."

http://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/politics/political-pulse/os-scott-signs-medical-marijuana-20170623-story.html

"DNA is looking to close the transaction within the next 30 days and is very excited to be transitioning into this exponentially growing market," stated CEO Adrian McKenzie.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward-Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

Adrian McKenzie

CEO

info@dnabrandsinc.com

(561)-654-5722

info@dnabrandsinc.com

www.dnabrandsinc.com



